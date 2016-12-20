Spend Your Winter With Artsplace

Artsplace, 1220 Waterbury Road, is offering an exciting array of art classes and workshops beginning the week of January 9. Taught by a staff of professional award-winning artists for students pre-kindergarten through adult, programs are offered Monday through Thursday, as well as on Saturday.

Artsplace staff members will help those interested in selecting the right class or workshop, which include ones in drawing, colored pencil, pastel, oil or acrylic painting, watercolor, pottery and more. Programs are appropriate for students of any artistic level—beginner, intermediate or advanced—and class sessions typically run for seven weeks, with all supplies included.

The Artsplace Winter 2017 Schedule is available at www.cpfa-artsplace.org. Copies can also be found outside Artsplace in a box under the purple awning, at the Cheshire Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Dept. Registration is accepted in person, or by phone using a credit card. Registering online is also available. Visit www.artsplacecheshirect.org.

It is best to register early to avoid disappointment as class sizes are limited.

Gift certificates to Artsplace classes make a wonderful Holiday gift and fit all sizes! Call Artsplace at 203-272-ARTS/2787.