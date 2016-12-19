CHS PTO Setting Up ACT Exam

Skip to main content

The Cheshire High School PTO is working with the Princeton Review to offer a full length practice ACT exam. The cost for this practice exam is $20 for Cheshire residents and $25 for non-Cheshire residents. It will be administered in the CHS cafeteria, 525 South Main St., on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The snow date will be Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. It will also include a detailed Scores Back Session for the students and their parents in the CHS Cafeteria on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Please direct any questions to Susan Marino at (203) 671-2438.

